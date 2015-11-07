This bowl has been my favorite lunch for the past week. It's super-easy when I take time to roast some vegetables on a Sunday, especially when I pick up some precut vegetables from Trader Joe's.

I don't mind chopping my own veggies when I have the time, but sometimes I just want to get those cauliflower florets in the oven and get on with my day.

This simple combo of roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, cauliflower, and precooked lentils is topped with a spicy peanut-ginger sauce to bring it all together.

I like to serve it over some sautéed greens or rice, sprinkled with cilantro.

Roasted Fall Vegetable Bowl With Spicy Peanut Sauce