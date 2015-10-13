I'm A Nutritionist. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

I met my cousin for dinner and ordered a green and yellow bean salad with avocado and mint as my appetizer. My main meal was sea bass over roasted vegetables. I ate about two thirds of it. This was accompanied by a glass of Bordeaux wine. My tip for ordering out (and I've been following this for 15 years) is this: Vegetables as the appetizer and seafood or steak as the main, with more vegetables!

While I've given you reasons for why I ate these meals, I'm not actually thinking about the reasons when I order them. Eating this way is second nature for me, not only because of my education, but also because I tap into what feels right for my physical and energetic body on a daily basis. If you don't eat this way, I encourage you to try this for a few days and see how you feel. You might just be surprised just how tuned in you can become and how good you actually feel!

If you want more meal ideas, check out the video series I created with mbg on "How to Ditch Sugar," it has three weeks of meals!

Photos provided by the author