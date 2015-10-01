mindbodygreen

A 15-Minute (One Pan!) Vegan Meal To Make Tonight: Chickpea Masala

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
October 1, 2015

I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I want to do is spend an hour in the kitchen.

My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious. And ideally, it doesn't cut into my precious couch/bad-TV/sweatpants time.

15-Minute Dinners are all about feeding yourself well with minimal effort.

This is a plant-based version of the Indian takeout favorite, chicken tikka masala. I like to serve it over rice, quinoa, sautéed spinach, or steamed broccoli.

It's great if you can let the dish sit for a few minutes once it's done cooking so the flavors of the spices can mingle (it also tastes even better the next day). But if dinner must be on the table in 15 minutes, go ahead and serve it right away.

Chickpea Masala

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • ½ small red onion
  • 1 yellow bell pepper
  • 1 medium zucchini
  • coconut oil or ghee
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon salt, more to taste
  • 1 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes
  • 1 14-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • cilantro, to serve

Preparation

1. Finely chop red onion and bell pepper and cut zucchini into small, bite-size chunks.

2. Heat oil in a large pan (with a lid) over medium-high heat. Add onion and pepper and cook, stirring for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add zucchini and cook for 1 minute. Stir in garam masala, cumin, turmeric, and salt, and cook for 1 minute.

3. Stir in tomatoes and chickpeas, and cover. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring about halfway through. Uncover, stir in coconut milk, and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 2 more minutes.

4. Serve over rice, quinoa, or greens with a little chopped cilantro.

