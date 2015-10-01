A 15-Minute (One Pan!) Vegan Meal To Make Tonight: Chickpea Masala

I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I want to do is spend an hour in the kitchen.

My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious. And ideally, it doesn't cut into my precious couch/bad-TV/sweatpants time.

15-Minute Dinners are all about feeding yourself well with minimal effort.

This is a plant-based version of the Indian takeout favorite, chicken tikka masala. I like to serve it over rice, quinoa, sautéed spinach, or steamed broccoli.

It's great if you can let the dish sit for a few minutes once it's done cooking so the flavors of the spices can mingle (it also tastes even better the next day). But if dinner must be on the table in 15 minutes, go ahead and serve it right away.

Chickpea Masala