15-Minute Dinner: Creamy Polenta Bowl (Dairy + Gluten-Free)

I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I want to do is spend an hour in the kitchen.

My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious. And ideally, it doesn't cut into my precious couch/bad-TV/sweatpants time.

15-Minute Dinners are all about feeding yourself well with minimal effort.

This easy creamy polenta bowl is made even simpler by using finely ground polenta — the kind I buy takes one minute to cook.

I boil water in my super-speedy electric kettle, pour it over the polenta, and let it sit while I prepare the rest of the meal. It makes a creamy, filling, and warming polenta with barely any effort.

Tip: Make sure you season the polenta well! Like any grain, it's kind of meh without salt but has a great flavor when you include it (a little drizzle of olive oil or butter works wonders too).

Creamy Polenta Bowl