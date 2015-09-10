Got Pulp? 5 Delicious Ways To Use Pulp After Juicing

According to the American Dietetic Association, people need to consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day, but most Americans get nowhere near this amount. This is because most processed foods are devoid of fiber and are filled with sugar, fat, and flour.

Juicing is great for your health, but you might not be happy to waste the fiber contained in the produce. When you juice your fruit and vegetables, you separate the liquid from the fiber, so the pulp left after juicing is full of fiber.

There are plenty of ways you can maximize the value of your veggies and incorporate this pulp into various recipes.

I prefer using carrot and beet pulp as it’s very versatile. I normally throw away kale, cabbage, celery, and cucumber juice pulp since it doesn't taste very good, although if you wish you can experiment with it too.

Here are my five favorite ways to use carrot and/or beetroot pulp to bulk up the fiber content in my diet:

1. Veggie burgers

All you need to do is mix the pulp with some cooked chickpeas or beans, oat flour, flax or sunflower seeds, and seasoning. Process everything in a food processor and form burgers.

You can bake, dehydrate, grill, or pan-fry them.

2. Crackers

Mix pulp, ground flax seeds, seasoning, and water to form a spreadable dough. Spread on a baking sheet and bake on low temperature for 30 minutes, then take it out of the oven, flip, and bake for another 15 minutes.

If you have a dehydrator, you can even make raw crackers.

3. Raw cake

I absolutely love raw carrot cake, which is so light compared to many other raw food recipes. Check out this raw carrot cake recipe, which contains no oil and no refined sugar.

You can also make raw red velvet cake using beet pulp, or use apple pulp for a raw apple pie.

4. Salad

I prefer using carrot pulp over beetroot for making a salad, since beetroot might be a bit too dry.

All you have to do is put your carrot pulp in a mixing bowl, then add some lime or lemon juice, salt, herbs, and black pepper. I sometimes also put a few tablespoons of coconut milk for extra moisture. Use it as a garnish for other dishes.

5. Soup

When I first heard this idea it didn’t sound very appealing, but it actually tastes great!

Simply add your pulp to whatever savory soup you’re cooking. It adds a pleasant texture and, of course, fiber.

These are my favorite ways to use juice pulp, but I’m sure there are many more possibilities when it comes to using what’s left after juicing. Do you have any favorite tips? Please leave a comment below and share with the community!

