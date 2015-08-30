Next-Level Overnight Oats With Strawberry Chia Jam (Just 6 Ingredients!)
I love to get creative with my overnight oats and my newest creation involves my homemade strawberry chia jam — and it tastes like absolute heaven.
It's not only healthy, but it’s easy to prepare, and the perfect breakfast to have on busy mornings.
The overnight oats take 2 minutes to prep in the evening. When you wake up, it’s all ready for you to dress up with some strawberry chia jam and any other toppings of your choice.
I usually make a big jar of the strawberry chia jam to eat with my oatmeal and on toast with almond butter throughout the week.
Overnight Oats + Strawberry Chia Jam Recipe
Strawberry Chia Jam
Makes 1 jar
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups (300g) chopped strawberries
- 4 tablespoons pure maple syrup (or to taste)
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Preparation
1. In a medium sized pot, stir together the strawberries and maple syrup on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Once the strawberries become very watery, lower the heat and use a hand blender or a fork to mash the strawberries, leaving some chunky strawberry bits until you reach your desired texture.
2. Add the chia seeds and cook the mixture for another 5 to 7 minutes on a low heat until it thickens.
3. Once thick, remove the jam from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Pour the jam into a glass jar and leave it to cool completely before covering the jar and placing it into the fridge. The jam should keep for at least a week in a sealed jar or air-tight container.
Overnight Oats
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup oats
- 1 1/2 cups almond milk
Preparation
1. Combine the oats and almond milk in a mason jar or container and stir well. Place in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight.
2. Remove it in the morning, stir in 2 tablespoons of strawberry chia jam and 1 tablespoon of coconut yogurt
Enjoy!
Photo courtesy of the author
