Next-Level Overnight Oats With Strawberry Chia Jam (Just 6 Ingredients!)

I love to get creative with my overnight oats and my newest creation involves my homemade strawberry chia jam — and it tastes like absolute heaven.

It's not only healthy, but it’s easy to prepare, and the perfect breakfast to have on busy mornings.

The overnight oats take 2 minutes to prep in the evening. When you wake up, it’s all ready for you to dress up with some strawberry chia jam and any other toppings of your choice.

I usually make a big jar of the strawberry chia jam to eat with my oatmeal and on toast with almond butter throughout the week.

Overnight Oats + Strawberry Chia Jam Recipe