Next-Level Overnight Oats With Strawberry Chia Jam (Just 6 Ingredients!)

Rima Bazzi
Written by Rima Bazzi
August 30, 2015

I love to get creative with my overnight oats and my newest creation involves my homemade strawberry chia jam — and it tastes like absolute heaven.

It's not only healthy, but it’s easy to prepare, and the perfect breakfast to have on busy mornings.

The overnight oats take 2 minutes to prep in the evening. When you wake up, it’s all ready for you to dress up with some strawberry chia jam and any other toppings of your choice.

I usually make a big jar of the strawberry chia jam to eat with my oatmeal and on toast with almond butter throughout the week.

Overnight Oats + Strawberry Chia Jam Recipe

Strawberry Chia Jam

Makes 1 jar

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups (300g) chopped strawberries
  • 4 tablespoons pure maple syrup (or to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Preparation

1. In a medium sized pot, stir together the strawberries and maple syrup on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Once the strawberries become very watery, lower the heat and use a hand blender or a fork to mash the strawberries, leaving some chunky strawberry bits until you reach your desired texture.

2. Add the chia seeds and cook the mixture for another 5 to 7 minutes on a low heat until it thickens.

3. Once thick, remove the jam from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Pour the jam into a glass jar and leave it to cool completely before covering the jar and placing it into the fridge. The jam should keep for at least a week in a sealed jar or air-tight container.

Overnight Oats

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats
  • 1 1/2 cups almond milk

Preparation

1. Combine the oats and almond milk in a mason jar or container and stir well. Place in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight.

2. Remove it in the morning, stir in 2 tablespoons of strawberry chia jam and 1 tablespoon of coconut yogurt

Enjoy!

Photo courtesy of the author

Latest Articles

