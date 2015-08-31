11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer

"I toss these into salads, blend them into smoothies or just grab a handful to snack on while I’m watching TV," says Dr. Kellyan Petrucci, a naturopathic physician and certified nutrition consultant. "My kids love them, too. I call them ‘nutrition bombs’ because they’re packed with phytonutrients called anthocyanins, which do everything from keeping your eyes healthy to reducing your risk of stroke. Anthocyanins even protect your skin against sun damage, so it’s like getting a little dose of sunscreen in every bite! And as a bonus, blueberries are rich in vitamin K and C, and they’re an excellent source of manganese.”

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock