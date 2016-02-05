5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow

Enzymes are crucial for all of the biochemical reactions that happen in the body — digestion, energy production, nutrient absorption, detoxification hormone production — all of which are critical in ensuring your optimal health and beauty. Enzymes can even help to repair our DNA and RNA, which increases our vitality and improves the turnover and repair of our skin cells.

A lack of enzymes in your diet can create a buildup of toxins, which can dull your complexion, slow your metabolism, and decrease the renewal of skin cells, which leads to accelerated aging.

When you cook produce, many of the enzymes naturally found in foods in their raw state are destroyed. Between high temperatures and loss of water, many of these skin-friendly enzymes are lost. By eating food in its raw state, we're able to extract more enzymes to assist in essential metabolic processes and lighten the load on our digestive system.

This doesn't mean you must abstain from all cooking. Cooking can actually help make beauty mineral lycopene more available in tomatoes or cruciferous vegetables easier to digest and help with the absorption of beta carotene in carrots. Just try to keep most of your greens and veggies raw, cooking at a very low temperatures to ensure most of the enzymes are preserved.

How to get 'em: All fruits and vegetables are rich in enzymes, but when it comes to beauty, it's hard to escape the usual recommendation to eat your greens. Due to their rich enzyme and mineral content, the best greens for your skin are arugula, radicchio, dandelion, Swiss chard, watercress, and kale.

One of the superstar fruits when it comes to enzyme-rich foods is pineapple, which is rich in bromelain, which breaks down protein, helps with inflammation, and accelerates healing and recovery.

Fermented foods are also a wonderful way to improve your enzyme intake and promote friendly intestinal bacteria. Just a tablespoon or two of sauerkraut, Kimchee, or pickled veggies can easily be incorporated into your meals.