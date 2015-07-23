The Easiest, Healthiest Lunch Ever: Spiralized Veggie Hummus Wraps
Stuck in a lunch time rut? Need an easy pre-workout snack? I’m about to solve all of that with a super simple, healthy, delicious recipe.
These Veggie Hummus Wraps are raw, vegan and packed full of protein and vegetables to keep you feeling light and energized all afternoon. I love to spiralize vegetables, but if you don’t have a spiralizer - simply use a box grater and take long strokes to create noodle-like veggie strands.
Sprialized Veggie Hummus Wraps
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 beet
- 1 sweet potato
- 1 zucchini
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- sea salt and black pepper (to taste)
- 1 bunch collard greens (washed and stems removed)
- 1 cup hummus
- 1 cup alfalfa sprouts
Preparation
1. Use a spiralizer or a box grater to julienne your beet, zucchini and sweet potato. Transfer veggies to a large mixing bowl and toss with extra virgin olive oil. Season with sea salt and black pepper to taste.
2. Lay your collard green wraps across a clean countertop. Spread a large spoonful of hummus across each wrap and add a handful of sprouts. Top with spiralized veggies and wrap. Secure with a toothpick if needed. Enjoy!
Photo courtesy of the author
