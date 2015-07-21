3 Easy Plant-Based Snacks (Kids Will Love Them!)

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to its lowest setting, around 200 degrees F. Line 4 baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide the kale equally between 2 large bowls.

2. In a food processor, grind the pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and pine nuts to a fine meal. Add the water, lemon juice, garlic, oil, yeast, and salt. Process all the ingredients until well incorporated.

3. Pour the batter equally over each bowl of kale. With clean hands, toss the batter and kale well.

4. Evenly distribute the kale among the baking sheets.

5. Bake until crisp but not browned, about 25 to 30 minutes. (If you don’t have enough room in your oven to bake all 4 baking sheets at once, bake 2 first, and then bake the second. Cool on a rack or a large plate and enjoy! Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

