mindbodygreen

Close banner

3 Easy Plant-Based Snacks (Kids Will Love Them!)

Jennifer Katzinger
Written by Jennifer Katzinger
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 21, 2015

Adding more plant-based foods to your diet is good for your health and good for our planet, but it can be challenging to get kids to eat their veggies. Get more vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds into their snacks with a few simple recipes.

Kale Chips

3 Easy Plant-Based Snacks (Kids Will Love Them!)

Kale chips are the dreamiest invention for parents who struggle with getting their kids to enjoy vegetables. The texture and rich taste of these chips comes from the ground seeds in the batter that the curly kale leaves are tossed in before being baked at a very low temperature.

Kale is extremely high in vitamin K, an essential nutrient for healthy, strong bones, and the pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and pine nuts contribute lasting energy with excellent amino acids for tissue formation and regeneration.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 bunches curly green or purple kale, washed, dried, stemmed, and torn into large bite-size pieces
  • 1/8 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/8 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1⁄4 cup pine nuts
  • 1⁄4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic (optional)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive or canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to its lowest setting, around 200 degrees F. Line 4 baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide the kale equally between 2 large bowls.

2. In a food processor, grind the pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and pine nuts to a fine meal. Add the water, lemon juice, garlic, oil, yeast, and salt. Process all the ingredients until well incorporated.

3. Pour the batter equally over each bowl of kale. With clean hands, toss the batter and kale well.

4. Evenly distribute the kale among the baking sheets.

5. Bake until crisp but not browned, about 25 to 30 minutes. (If you don’t have enough room in your oven to bake all 4 baking sheets at once, bake 2 first, and then bake the second. Cool on a rack or a large plate and enjoy! Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Strawberry Surprise Popsicles

3 Easy Plant-Based Snacks (Kids Will Love Them!)

These Popsicles have a surprising ingredient — cucumber! Cucumber not only adds a refreshing note, but it’s a good source of B vitamins. Strawberries contain vitamin C in great abundance. Try throwing some basil in with the mint for an even brighter flavor.

Makes 6

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fresh strawberries
  • 1 cup chopped peeled cucumber
  • 1/8 cup maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1⁄2 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1⁄2 cup water

Preparation

1. In a high-powered blender or food processor, blend all the ingredients until completely smooth. Pour the mixture into 6 Popsicle molds and freeze for at least 3 hours.

Nut Butter Energy Bars

3 Easy Plant-Based Snacks (Kids Will Love Them!)

If you feel like giving these energy bars a bit more gusto, add some finely chopped 85% dark chocolate — two-thirds cup will do the trick. Mix it in with the rest of the ingredients.

You can also substitute goji berries for the raisins. Goji berries are unusual in that they contain all the essential amino acids and have more protein than any other fruit. They're very high in iron and also provide calcium, zinc, and selenium as well as vitamin C (which enhances iron absorption). They are a great snack food for boosting the immune system, as they contain compounds that are antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory.

These bars also make a great breakfast when you’re pressed for time. Pre-wrap the bars when you store them in the fridge so you can pop one into your bag when you’re on your way out the door.

Makes 16

Ingredients

  • 11⁄4 cups nut butter (peanut butter or almond butter works best)
  • 3⁄4 cup maple syrup
  • 21⁄2 cups gluten-free rolled oats
  • 1⁄2 cup flax meal
  • 1⁄4 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1⁄4 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1⁄2 cup raisins (or goji berries)
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preparation

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix all the ingredients until well combined, just under 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula and briefly mix again.

2. Line a 9-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Transfer the mixture to the pan. Spread and press it smoothly with a spatula to fill the corners.

3. Chill to set, about 1 hour. With the aid of the parchment paper, lift out the contents of the pan. Cut into 16 bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

© 2015 by Jennifer Katzinger. All rights reserved. Excerpted from Gluten-Free & Vegan for the Whole Family by permission of Sasquatch Books.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jennifer Katzinger
Jennifer Katzinger
Jennifer Katzinger is the author of Flying Apron's Gluten-Free & Vegan Baking Book, Honey & Oats: Everyday Favorites Baked with Whole Grains and Natural Sweeteners, and the...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20807/3-easy-plantbased-snacks-kids-will-love-them.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!