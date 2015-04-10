Healthy Takes On 3 Classic Comfort Foods

Typically comfort foods have a high carbohydrate content that triggers the release of serotonin in our brains that makes us feel warm and fuzzy. Unfortunately, frequent indulgence in our old favorites will quickly add inches to our waist-lines.

Sigh.

Must you banish your much-loved mashed potatoes and gravy because you are committed to eating healthily?

No way.

With a twist of the wrist and a couple tweaks, you’ll not only relish the flavor of your favorite comfort foods, but you’ll also be amazed at their health benefits. Below are recipes for three comfort food favorites whose healthy ingredient substitutes. Indulgence has never been so delicious.

Mac + Cheese To Live For