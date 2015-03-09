Perfect Weekday Breakfast: Overnight Oat + Chia Pudding
Making a homemade breakfast does not need to be time consuming, and I can guarantee you it's better for your body than anything you can pick up in 5 minutes.
After working the corporate grind for 8 years of my life, I mastered the skill of the quick and easy breakfast. I'll admit that even now that I work from home, I make quick and easy breakfasts all the time.
Why? Simply put: a breakfast full of nourishing and energizing foods helps me get down to business and be more efficient throughout the day. It's one of the easiest things I can do for my health — both mind and body.
Give this recipe a try this week for a quick and easy breakfast that is sure to satisfy and keep you full until lunch.
Overnight Oat + Chia Pudding
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup organic oats
- 1/3 cup milk of your choice (I love almond or coconut)
- 1/3 cup filtered water
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 teaspoon organic pure maple syrup (Grade B is my favorite)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- topping ideas: 1 cup organic mixed berries, 1 tablespoon raw pecans, 1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut
Preparation
1. Place all ingredients into a container or mason jar, cover, and shake until combined. Place in refrigerator over night and remove in the morning for a quick and easy breakfast.
2. On cold mornings I take mine out of the refrigerator and set on the counter for 30 minutes to get to room temperature.
Photo courtesy of the author
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.