mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Perfect Weekday Breakfast: Overnight Oat + Chia Pudding

Andrea Hood
mbg Contributor By Andrea Hood

Making a homemade breakfast does not need to be time consuming, and I can guarantee you it's better for your body than anything you can pick up in 5 minutes.

After working the corporate grind for 8 years of my life, I mastered the skill of the quick and easy breakfast. I'll admit that even now that I work from home, I make quick and easy breakfasts all the time.

Why? Simply put: a breakfast full of nourishing and energizing foods helps me get down to business and be more efficient throughout the day. It's one of the easiest things I can do for my health — both mind and body.

Give this recipe a try this week for a quick and easy breakfast that is sure to satisfy and keep you full until lunch.

Overnight Oat + Chia Pudding

Serves 1

Ingredients

  1. 1/3 cup organic oats
  2. 1/3 cup milk of your choice (I love almond or coconut)
  3. 1/3 cup filtered water
  4. 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  5. 1 teaspoon organic pure maple syrup (Grade B is my favorite)
  6. 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  7. topping ideas: 1 cup organic mixed berries, 1 tablespoon raw pecans, 1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut

Preparation

1. Place all ingredients into a container or mason jar, cover, and shake until combined. Place in refrigerator over night and remove in the morning for a quick and easy breakfast.

2. On cold mornings I take mine out of the refrigerator and set on the counter for 30 minutes to get to room temperature.

Photo courtesy of the author

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Andrea Hood
Andrea Hood mbg Contributor
Andrea Hood is a Certified Holistic Health Coach and co-founder of Wildly Vibrant Living. Andrea is a passionate foodie and localvore who loves playing in the kitchen and whipping up...

More On This Topic

Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17506/perfect-weekday-breakfast-overnight-oat-chia-pudding.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!