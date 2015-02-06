mindbodygreen

Healing + Warming Vegan Chai

Elise Swartwood
Private Chef By Elise Swartwood
February 6, 2015

This warming, immune-boosting almond milk chai tea gets the blood flowing and the soul soaring!

The healing benefits of this chai come from ginger and cinnamon, which aid in digestion, reduce inflammation and boost our immune systems; cloves, which contain pain reducing and antibacterial properties; and cardamom, which helps detoxify our bodies while improving circulation.

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1-inch knob of ginger
  • 3 star anise pods
  • 1/4 teaspoon each: cinnamon & cardamom
  • splash of vanilla
  • 4-5 cloves
  • 2 cups almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Preparation

This recipe makes enough for two servings, so warm it all up in a sauce pan, strain the spices out (optional), pour into two mugs and snuggle down to get your antibacterial and antioxidant fix today while watching the snow fall outside!

Elise Swartwood
Elise Swartwood Private Chef
Elise is a private chef and holistic nutrition consultant who recently jumped coasts from Massachusetts to California. She is passionate about food as a way of healing and nourishing...

