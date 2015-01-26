Superfood Hot Chocolate With Coconut Oil, Maca + Turmeric
If you're anything like me, you love a good hot chocolate but are not interested in any of the store-bought, sugar-laiden, dairy-added options out there. You want clean, high quality ingredients and a made-from-scratch option.
This hot chocolate recipe has quickly become my favorite! It's 100% real food, packed with superfood goodness, and is the perfect afternoon pick me up (with a little kick!) to keep you energized for the rest of your day.
Hot Chocolate Zen
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup almond milk + 1/2 cup water, warmed on stovetop
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon raw cacao powder
- 1/2 teaspoon raw maca powder
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 3 dashes cinnamon
- cayenne + sea salt, pinch of each
Preparation
Add all ingredients to blender. Blend well and enjoy!
Photo courtesy of the author
