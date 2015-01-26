mindbodygreen

Superfood Hot Chocolate With Coconut Oil, Maca + Turmeric

Katie Hussong
Written by Katie Hussong

If you're anything like me, you love a good hot chocolate but are not interested in any of the store-bought, sugar-laiden, dairy-added options out there. You want clean, high quality ingredients and a made-from-scratch option.

This hot chocolate recipe has quickly become my favorite! It's 100% real food, packed with superfood goodness, and is the perfect afternoon pick me up (with a little kick!) to keep you energized for the rest of your day.

Hot Chocolate Zen

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup almond milk + 1/2 cup water, warmed on stovetop
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon raw cacao powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon raw maca powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 3 dashes cinnamon
  • cayenne + sea salt, pinch of each

Preparation

Add all ingredients to blender. Blend well and enjoy!

Photo courtesy of the author

