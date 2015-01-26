Superfood Hot Chocolate With Coconut Oil, Maca + Turmeric

If you're anything like me, you love a good hot chocolate but are not interested in any of the store-bought, sugar-laiden, dairy-added options out there. You want clean, high quality ingredients and a made-from-scratch option.

This hot chocolate recipe has quickly become my favorite! It's 100% real food, packed with superfood goodness, and is the perfect afternoon pick me up (with a little kick!) to keep you energized for the rest of your day.

Hot Chocolate Zen