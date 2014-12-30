Detox Burgers With Black Beans, Brown Rice + Flax

Preparation

1. Heat oven to 425ºF degrees.

2. Pulse ingredients in a food processor until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Using your hands, form the mixture into four patties, around 1-inch thick.

3. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment (this makes for an easier clean up) and drizzle each patty with olive oil. Bake for about 20 minutes until they are golden brown.

Photos by Vanessa Rees

Recipes + Styling by Christina Liva