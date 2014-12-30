Detox Burgers With Black Beans, Brown Rice + Flax
Detox Burgers With Black Beans, Brown Rice + Flax
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3/4 15-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup cooked brown rice or quinoa
- 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 scallions, chopped
- handful of parsley, chopped
- juice of half a lemon
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- salt + pepper
To garnish
- 4 pieces bibb lettuce
- couple handfuls of baby arugula
- 1 avocado
- ½ red onion, sliced
- grain or Dijon mustard
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 425ºF degrees.
2. Pulse ingredients in a food processor until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Using your hands, form the mixture into four patties, around 1-inch thick.
3. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment (this makes for an easier clean up) and drizzle each patty with olive oil. Bake for about 20 minutes until they are golden brown.
Photos by Vanessa Rees
Recipes + Styling by Christina Liva
