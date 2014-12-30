The Ultimate 3-Day Superfood Detox For Winter
We've followed Dr. Frank Lipman's clean eating guidelines to create a three-day menu that will help cleanse our way into the New Year. Some of the main things the plan avoids are gluten, dairy, refined sugar, alcohol and anything processed.
But really, this menu is more about what you can have than what you can't: fresh and roasted seasonal vegetables, warming soups and curries, whole grains, fish, veggie burgers and more.
Every dish in this detox, even the salad, has warming elements to keep it easy to stick to and satisfying during these cold winter months. We're also utilizing the power of broth quite a bit, both for the health benefits and to keep the cleanse even more warming and healing.
In addition to what's listed below, there are a few things you can have during the day, including herbal teas, raw nuts (in moderation) and, one of our favorite pick-me-ups, sliced fresh ginger with a tablespoon of raw honey in a cup of hot water. Also, it helps to drink lots of water throughout the day.
DAY ONE
When You Wake:
Breakfast:
All the breakfast smoothies in this detox are cold, but if you have them soon after the warm water, it's a refreshing and filling way to start the day.
Start with this Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie + handful of raw almonds and or any raws or nut mix except for peanuts.
Mid-Morning Snack:
Cucumber With Olive Oil, Lime, Cayenne + Sea Salt
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 small cucumber, sliced
- pinch of cayenne
- pinch of sea salt
- juice of half a lime
- drizzle of olive oil
Preparation
Place sliced cucumbers on a plate. Add the cayenne and salt and drizzle with olive oil and lime juice. We like to eat this with chopsticks.
Lunch:
We're keeping the lunches during these three days light and vegan, with lots of plant-based protein to power you through the day.
Carrot, Turmeric + Ginger Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
- 1 pound carrots, coarsely chopped
- 2 teaspoons turmeric, ground
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon sliced fresh chives
- 4 tablespoons coconut yogurt
- olive oil
Preparation
1. Add olive oil to a large stockpot (just enough to just coat the bottom). Add onions and garlic with salt, pepper and turmeric and sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add carrots. Add veggie broth and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for around 20-25 minutes until carrots are tender.
2. Allow the soup to cool slightly, then blend either in a blender or with an immersion blender until smooth. Re-heat as desired and top each bowl with a tablespoon of coconut yogurt and chives.
Dinner:
Detox Burgers With Black Beans, Brown Rice + Flax
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3/4 15-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup cooked brown rice or quinoa
- 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 scallions, chopped
- handful of parsley, chopped
- juice of half a lemon
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- salt + pepper
To garnish
- 4 pieces bibb lettuce
- couple handfuls of baby arugula
- 1 avocado
- ½ red onion, sliced
- grain or Dijon mustard
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 425ºF degrees.
2. Pulse ingredients in a food processor until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Using your hands, form the mixture into four patties, around 1-inch thick.
3. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment (this makes for an easier clean up) and drizzle each patty with olive oil. Bake for about 20 minutes until they are golden brown.
DAY TWO
When You Wake:
Breakfast:
Dr. Joel Kahn's Favorite Breakfast Smoothie + handful of raw almonds and or any raws or nut mix except for peanuts.
Mid-Morning Snack:
Lunch:
Charred Miso Broccoli + Adzuki Bean Bowl
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 1 small head of broccoli, torn into bite-sized florets
- ½ 15-ounce can organic adzuki beans, drained and rinsed
- olive oil
- salt + pepper
For the Balsamic-Miso dressing
- 2 tablespoons white miso (the mildest kind)
- 1 tablespoon classic balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Preparation
1. To make the dressing: whisk all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.
2. Heat oven to 425ºF degrees. Place broccoli florets on a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes until slightly browning on the edges.
3. Assemble bowls: Place one cup of grain onto each plate. Top each with half of the adzuki beans. Season beans with salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil. Top with broccoli. Pour the dressing over each bowl as desired and serve the rest (if any) on the side.
Dinner:
Broth-Poached Black Sesame Salmon + Bok Choy
You can easily make this same recipe with chicken another night. Just poach a couple organic boneless, skinless breasts for about 15 minutes and leave in the broth covered for an extra 15 minutes to steam through.
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 quarter pound pieces of wild salmon
- 3 cups of seafood stock
- 1 lime, thinly sliced
- 10 whole black peppercorns
- 2 heads of bok choy
- juice of 1 lime
- salt + pepper
- toasted black sesame seeds, to garnish
Preparation
1. Add the seafood stock, limes and peppercorns to a deep skillet or heavy pot over high heat and bring to a boil, then immediately reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes.
2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and gently lower into simmering liquid, making sure the filets are at least ¾ covered. Reduce heat to a very gentle simmer, cover the pan and cook for about 6 minutes, until salmon is opaque throughout (you should be able to flake it with a fork). Remove salmon from the liquid and set aside on a towel lined plate.
3. Turn heat up to medium so the broth is at a steady simmer. Drop in the bok choy and cook for about 3 minutes, until they are soft but not mushy (they should still have a good bite). Remove pieces from liquid.
4. Turn the heat up to medium high and continue to cook the broth for about 3 more minutes. Add the lime juice and turn off heat.
5. Divide the bok choy and salmon between to shallow bowls. Ladle about ¼ – ½ a cup of broth over each bowl. Garnish with black sesame seeds.
DAY THREE
When You Wake:
Breakfast:
A Smoothie To End All Sugar Cravings
Mid-Morning Snack:
Sliced raw carrots and cucumbers with avocado hummus.
Lunch:
Raw + Roasted Kale + Beet Chopped Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 avocado, cubed
- 2 large beets, peeled and chopped in half
- 1 small can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 head lacinato kale, chopped
- 1/2 cup of raw pumpkin or sunflower seeds
- olive oil
- salt + pepper
For the dressing
- handful of mint leaves, julienned
- 1 shallot, sliced
- 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- salt + pepper
Preparation
1. Pre-heat oven to 425ºF. Line and a baking sheet with parchment and place beets cut side down. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 35 minutes, turning once or twice with a spatula, under fork tender. When cool, chop into cubes.
2. Divide the kale in half. Arrange one half evenly on a parchment-lined baking sheet and place in the preheated oven for about 5-8 minutes, turning with a spatula every few minutes, until crisp and beginning to brown. Remove from oven and set aside.
3. To make the vinaigrette, mix all ingredients aside from the olive oil together in a bowl. Slowly drizzle in oil while whisking to incorporate.
4. In a large serving bowl, arrange the beets, both the raw and roasted kale, chickpeas and avocado in rows. Top with seeds and drizzle with vinaigrette. Toss and serve.
Dinner:
Chicken + Vegetable Curry
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 2 organic chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 head of chard, roughly chopped
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 head cauliflower, cut into small florets
- 3/4 cup frozen organic peas
- handful of cilantro, finely chopped
- coconut yogurt, to top
- 4 cups cooked quinoa or whole grain basmati rice, to serve
Preparation
1. Drizzle olive oil in a large stockpot (enough to coat the bottom) and place over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for a minute until the onions are soft and opaque. Add the spices and salt and sauté a few minutes, until spices are fragrant.
2. Add the chicken in an even layer if you can and cook for about 5 minutes on each side. Add the cauliflower, peas and chicken broth and lower heat to a simmer. Cook for about 15 minutes, until the cauliflower has softened and chicken has cooked through.
3. Drop in the chard and mix to wilt and combine. Remove from heat.
4. Season curry with salt and pepper. Serve over whole grains and garnish with coconut yogurt and cilantro.
Photos by Vanessa Rees
Recipes + Styling by Christina Liva
