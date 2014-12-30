The Ultimate 3-Day Superfood Detox For Winter

We've followed Dr. Frank Lipman's clean eating guidelines to create a three-day menu that will help cleanse our way into the New Year. Some of the main things the plan avoids are gluten, dairy, refined sugar, alcohol and anything processed.

But really, this menu is more about what you can have than what you can't: fresh and roasted seasonal vegetables, warming soups and curries, whole grains, fish, veggie burgers and more.

Every dish in this detox, even the salad, has warming elements to keep it easy to stick to and satisfying during these cold winter months. We're also utilizing the power of broth quite a bit, both for the health benefits and to keep the cleanse even more warming and healing.

In addition to what's listed below, there are a few things you can have during the day, including herbal teas, raw nuts (in moderation) and, one of our favorite pick-me-ups, sliced fresh ginger with a tablespoon of raw honey in a cup of hot water. Also, it helps to drink lots of water throughout the day.

DAY ONE

When You Wake:

Warm Water With Lemon

Breakfast:

All the breakfast smoothies in this detox are cold, but if you have them soon after the warm water, it's a refreshing and filling way to start the day.

Start with this Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie + handful of raw almonds and or any raws or nut mix except for peanuts.

Mid-Morning Snack:

Cucumber With Olive Oil, Lime, Cayenne + Sea Salt