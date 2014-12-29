Ariana Grande Explains Why She's Vegan

While health and happiness helped to motivate her to make this diet shift, her love of animals trumps everything else. And despite her Italian roots, it wasn't that difficult to give up meat and cheese, she said, because she had had enough of it growing up "for anyone's normal life span."

Over the past year, Grande has been very vocal about about the consumption of animal products and animal rights. In an interview with V Magazine, she bluntly said she didn't think humans should be drinking milk from cows (who "produce milk with nutrients for cows," she explained). She was also amongst the many celebrities who spoke out against SeaWorld after it had been exposed by the documentary "Blackfish" for kidnapping and mistreating its whales.

It's refreshing to see a celebrity so passionate about a cause. Though many celebrities are indeed charitable, it's still rare to see someone use their celebrity as a way to bring awareness to an issue he or she cares deeply about. She's open, holds nothing back, and is unwavering in her beliefs. For that, we have a lot of respect.