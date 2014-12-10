mindbodygreen

A Healthier Take On The Starbucks Ginger Cookie

Rachel Barbaro
Rachel Barbaro
December 10, 2014

Inspired by the cookie at Starbucks, these are even better with the addition of real ginger to help with digestion and fight colds.

Delicious as is, after making these a few times, I have been known to stir in chopped chunks of 70% dark chocolate, and serve with scotch, whisky or port for special nights.

Chewy Ginger Cookies

Makes 24 regular cookies or 12 extra-large

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 + 1/4 sticks butter
  • 1/4 cup molasses
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar (for coating dough)

Preparation

1. Toss the ginger root in the freezer and preheat oven to 375ºF.

2. Combine flour, dry spices, salt, baking soda and baking powder in a large bowl.

3. Beat room temperature butter with egg, dark sugar and molasses. Reserve granulated sugar for rolling the cookies before baking.

4. Using a box grater or zester, grate 1 teaspoon of frozen ginger and add to the wet ingredients. (Freezing it makes it easier to peel and handle.) Combine wet and dry and let batter set in fridge for 10 minutes.

5. Scoop teaspoon size cookies and roll into balls. Dip balls thoroughly in sugar. Place on cookie sheet and using the bottom of a glass or your finger, gently press each cookie down. Note, don't crowd the pan as these cookies will spread during baking.

6.Bake for only 10 minutes. Cookies will firm up as they cool. Guests coming over? Batter can be wrapped in plastic and stored in freezer to be baked fresh the day of a party.

Photo courtesy of the author

Rachel Barbaro
Rachel Barbaro Food Blogger
Rachel writes about delicious food recipes on her blog Friendly Food Snobs. Her passion is eating for how you want to feel. Still nostalgic for the cooking of her grandmothers, she...

