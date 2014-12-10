A Healthier Take On The Starbucks Ginger Cookie

1. Toss the ginger root in the freezer and preheat oven to 375ºF.

2. Combine flour, dry spices, salt, baking soda and baking powder in a large bowl.

3. Beat room temperature butter with egg, dark sugar and molasses. Reserve granulated sugar for rolling the cookies before baking.

4. Using a box grater or zester, grate 1 teaspoon of frozen ginger and add to the wet ingredients. (Freezing it makes it easier to peel and handle.) Combine wet and dry and let batter set in fridge for 10 minutes.

5. Scoop teaspoon size cookies and roll into balls. Dip balls thoroughly in sugar. Place on cookie sheet and using the bottom of a glass or your finger, gently press each cookie down. Note, don't crowd the pan as these cookies will spread during baking.

6.Bake for only 10 minutes. Cookies will firm up as they cool. Guests coming over? Batter can be wrapped in plastic and stored in freezer to be baked fresh the day of a party.

Photo courtesy of the author