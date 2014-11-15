How To Make Green Juice Without A Juicer

Preparation

1. Using a high-speed blender, blend lemons, apples, cucumber, ginger, and water until thoroughly incorporated. Add in kale and blend on highest speed until greens are completely liquefied, about a minute or two.

2. Pour blended greens into a fine mesh strainer, nut-milk bag, or cheesecloth over a large bowl. Use your hands or a spatula to gently squeeze all the juice out of the green pulp.

3. Pour juice into a large glass jar and store in the refrigerator. Juice will keep 2-3 days. Enjoy!