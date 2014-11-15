mindbodygreen

How To Make Green Juice Without A Juicer

Kate Gavlick
Written by Kate Gavlick

If your digestion needs a break from all the cookies, cakes, and heavy dinners in this holiday season, make this green juice for a zingy pick-me-up. Here's a fun bonus: no need to buy a juicer. This recipe can easily made with your handy blender. Here's how:

Zingy Ginger Green Juice

Makes a little over 1 liter of juice

Ingredients

  • 2 lemons, peel removed and chopped
  • 2 organic green apples, chopped
  • 1 organic cucumber, chopped
  • 1 head of organic kale
  • 2-3 inches of ginger root (add more ginger for more spice)
  • 3 cups water

Preparation

1. Using a high-speed blender, blend lemons, apples, cucumber, ginger, and water until thoroughly incorporated. Add in kale and blend on highest speed until greens are completely liquefied, about a minute or two.

2. Pour blended greens into a fine mesh strainer, nut-milk bag, or cheesecloth over a large bowl. Use your hands or a spatula to gently squeeze all the juice out of the green pulp.

3. Pour juice into a large glass jar and store in the refrigerator. Juice will keep 2-3 days. Enjoy!

Kate Gavlick
Kate Gavlick
Kate is the blogger, photographer, and healthy foodie behind Vegukate. She started Vegukate with a simple philosophy on food: eat what's real and toss what's not. That means eating real...

