Easy, Healthy Desk Lunch: Beet + Lentil Salad

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 200ºF.

2. Wash and chop beets in to small chunks. Coat in olive oil and roast for 30-40 minutes or until soft. Leave to cool.

3. In a small frying pan, dry roast the nuts until browned, leave to cool until they are crunchy.

4. Meanwhile whisk to combine all dressing ingredients.

5. Assemble salad and drizzle with dressing.