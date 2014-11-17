mindbodygreen

Easy, Healthy Desk Lunch: Beet + Lentil Salad

November 17, 2014

Both the beets and the lentils travel well if you're taking this with you. Just pack the arugula and dressing on the side for a beautiful and filling weekday lunch at home or at work.

Roasted Beetroot + Brown Lentil Salad

Serves 2-4

For the salad

  • 2 large beets
  • 1 can brown lentils, rinsed and drained (or 1 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 small handful almonds
  • 1 small handful walnuts
  • 1 big handful arugula
  • 2 tablespoons goat cheese

For the dressing

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon honey
  • salt + pepper to taste

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 200ºF.

2. Wash and chop beets in to small chunks. Coat in olive oil and roast for 30-40 minutes or until soft. Leave to cool.

3. In a small frying pan, dry roast the nuts until browned, leave to cool until they are crunchy.

4. Meanwhile whisk to combine all dressing ingredients.

5. Assemble salad and drizzle with dressing.

