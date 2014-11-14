You'll Want To Put This Clean "Crack Sauce" On EVERYTHING

mindbodygreen

Christina Liva
Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former mbg food editor. She founded Yay Lunch and is currently based in Virginia.

It started with a black bean burrito at (arguably) Brooklyn's best taco truck, Calexico. Before the beans, rice, salsa and guacamole are added, a rich pink sauce is slathered over the tortilla, melding the ingredients together in this perfect, creamy way, with the ideal ratio of sweet to smoky. We quickly became obsessed.

So, we set out to make our own version, which is vegan-friendly and calls for just five ingredients. Spread it on tacos, in sandwiches, use it as a dip for veggies and more.

Vegan "Crack Sauce"

Ingredients

Makes around 1 cup

  • 8 oz (around ½ jar) of Vegenaise
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo (look for the versions without sugar or flour – Whole Foods usually carries them)
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • juice of ½ a lime
  • 1 clove of garlic

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Photography: V.K. Rees

Recipe + Styling: Christina Liva

Interns: Emma Saccone & Katie Kosaya

