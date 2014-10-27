mindbodygreen

Chocolate Almond Superfood Snack Balls (Raw, Gluten-Free)

Jon Gabriel
mbg Contributor By Jon Gabriel
mbg Contributor
Jon Gabriel is an author and creator of The Gabriel Method, a mind-body approach to permanent, sustainable weight loss.
October 27, 2014

This nutty, chocolate-y snack is a delicious whole-food treat. Make a big batch, refrigerate and take some with you to have on the go. They're great for after school snacks, as a mid-day blood sugar leveliser, or to wrap in pretty paper and offer as a gift. Unlike processed sweets, you'll find that these natural treats will help keep your energy going all day.

Chocolate Almond Superfood Snackballs

Makes 10

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup almonds
  • 1 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
  • desiccated coconut (to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon raw cacao
  • 3 tablespoons almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons coconut palm sugar
  • 1 tablespoon tahini
  • ½ teaspoon stevia
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preparation

1. Place all ingredients into a food processor and mix.

2. Roll mixture into small balls, approximately 1 tablespoon per ball.

3. Eat instantly or refrigerate.

Photo courtesy of the author

