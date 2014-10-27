Chocolate Almond Superfood Snack Balls (Raw, Gluten-Free)
This nutty, chocolate-y snack is a delicious whole-food treat. Make a big batch, refrigerate and take some with you to have on the go. They're great for after school snacks, as a mid-day blood sugar leveliser, or to wrap in pretty paper and offer as a gift. Unlike processed sweets, you'll find that these natural treats will help keep your energy going all day.
Makes 10
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup almonds
- 1 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
- desiccated coconut (to taste)
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon raw cacao
- 3 tablespoons almond butter
- 2 tablespoons coconut palm sugar
- 1 tablespoon tahini
- ½ teaspoon stevia
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Preparation
1. Place all ingredients into a food processor and mix.
2. Roll mixture into small balls, approximately 1 tablespoon per ball.
3. Eat instantly or refrigerate.
Photo courtesy of the author
