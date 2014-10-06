How To Make Caramel Without Using Sugar

Preparation

1. For the caramel: combine dates, almond butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla extract and salt in a small food processor. Mix until smooth and well combined.

2. For the chocolate candy base: place your cashews in a small food processor and mix until finely ground. Add dates, cacao powder and salt. Mix until well combined (the dough will gather into a ball).

3. Roll the chocolate candy mixture into small balls. Press each ball into a round candy base with a hole in the middle. Fill each hole with date caramel. Garnish with goji berries and cacao nibs, or use other toppings of your choice such as crushed pecans, dried cranberries or orange zest.

These Chocolate Caramel Candies will stay fresh for at least two weeks in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If you don’t have the time to make a batch of fresh caramel, replace it with soft Medjool dates and top it with a pinch of sea salt.