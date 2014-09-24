Fall’s arrival is marked with warm sweaters, vibrant landscapes, pumpkin spice everything and football. When you live in a college town like I do, you need a go-to tailgating recipe.

This clean taco dip packs a nutrient punch with fiber, healthy fats, protein and veggies. It just so happens to be vegan with the addition of a fabulous chili-spiced cashew sour cream and it tastes amazing!

Even if football isn't your thing, make this dip for your next movie marathon, potluck, or any time you’re craving Mexican food.

Taco Dip With Chili-Spiced Cashew Cream

Serves 6-8

Ingredients for chili-spiced cashew cream