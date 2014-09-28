If you’re a veggie lover, you’re going to love this delicious vegan salad bowl! It’s packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and much-needed fiber. A combination of creamy and crunchy textures makes this dish satisfying and mouth-watering.

A secret ingredient — coconut milk (not so secret anymore!) makes hummus even creamier. I prefer to use it instead of olive oil to slightly reduce the fat content.

You can improvise and throw in any veggies you like. As long as you keep the leafy greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado and hummus, this meal is going to be epic!

Vegan Salad Bowl With Creamy Coconut Hummus

Serves 2

Ingredients for the salad: