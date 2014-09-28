mindbodygreen

Vegan Salad Bowl With Creamy Coconut Hummus

Osha Key
Osha Key is a transformation coach based in Southeast Asia. She received her bachelor's in economics from Kaunas University of Technology, and completed her advanced holistic nutritionist certification at the School of Natural Health Sciences.
September 28, 2014

If you’re a veggie lover, you’re going to love this delicious vegan salad bowl! It’s packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and much-needed fiber. A combination of creamy and crunchy textures makes this dish satisfying and mouth-watering.

A secret ingredient — coconut milk (not so secret anymore!) makes hummus even creamier. I prefer to use it instead of olive oil to slightly reduce the fat content.

You can improvise and throw in any veggies you like. As long as you keep the leafy greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado and hummus, this meal is going to be epic!

Vegan Salad Bowl With Creamy Coconut Hummus

Serves 2

Ingredients for the salad:

  • 4 cups shredded lettuce (or spinach, kale, etc.)
  • 30 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 small broccoli head
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • A pinch of chili
  • Juice from half a lime

For the hummus:

  • 1 cup canned or boiled chickpeas
  • 1/4 cup coconut milk (adds extra creaminess)
  • 1 Tbsp. tahini
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 clove of garlic or less, to taste
  • A pinch of cumin
  • A pinch of paprika
  • Himalayan or sea salt and black pepper, to taste
  • Water, to facilitate blending and achieve your desired consistency

For the marinated beet:

  • 1 medium beet
  • 1-1 1/2 Tbsp. lime or lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. salt, more or less to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano, optional
  • 1/4 tsp. dried thyme, optional

Directions:

Cut broccoli into florets and lightly steam.

Grate the beet, add salt, lemon or lime juice and spices. Mix well. Although it’s ready to eat straight away, it tastes even better if you leave it in an air-tight container in the fridge to marinate for a few hours, or overnight.

To make the hummus, add all hummus ingredients to a food processor or a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add enough water to reach your desired consistency.

Shred lettuce and place in a bowl. Slice cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and avocado and place on a bed of lettuce. Add marinated beet and steamed broccoli.

Put hummus in the middle of the plate. Sprinkle with chili and black pepper. Squeeze some lime.

Serve and enjoy!

