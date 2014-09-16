Creamy Autumn Cauliflower Soup
My clients and friends often ask for exact rules on how to feel better or lose weight, but my approach to wellness and nutrition is one of discovery. I believe in connecting with your inner compass gradually, and not listening to what works for your best friend, the celebrity du jour, or a health expert who may not know you, at all.
Here’s a favorite recipe of mine, suitable for most Nutritional Styles, from my new book, Discover Your Nutritional Style.
This cauliflower soup is quick and easy to make. The coconut milk gives this soup a creamy texture that’s ideal for flexible vegetarians, vegans, and anyone else who wants to avoid dairy products. It makes a wonderful lunch or light supper. I use organic coconut milk, which is becoming more readily available (even BPA-free coconut milk is becoming readily available!).
So, here it is, my delicious, healthy soup recipe!
Holli’s Famous Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 cup diced sweet onion
- 1 head cauliflower, roughly
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup coconut milk
- sea salt to taste
- rosemary or nutmeg to taste (optional)
Directions
Heat the olive oil in a pot and add the diced onion. Sauté until the onion is golden around the edges. Add the cauliflower and the broth to the pot. The broth should just cover the cauliflower. Simmer over low heat until the cauliflower is very tender.
Transfer the mixture, in batches if necessary, to a blender or food processor and process until smooth and creamy. Return the mixture to the pot and add the coconut milk and sea salt to taste. Cook until the soup is hot. Serve immediately, garnished with a rosemary sprig or a dash of nutmeg.
