Creamy Autumn Cauliflower Soup

My clients and friends often ask for exact rules on how to feel better or lose weight, but my approach to wellness and nutrition is one of discovery. I believe in connecting with your inner compass gradually, and not listening to what works for your best friend, the celebrity du jour, or a health expert who may not know you, at all.

Here’s a favorite recipe of mine, suitable for most Nutritional Styles, from my new book, Discover Your Nutritional Style.

This cauliflower soup is quick and easy to make. The coconut milk gives this soup a creamy texture that’s ideal for flexible vegetarians, vegans, and anyone else who wants to avoid dairy products. It makes a wonderful lunch or light supper. I use organic coconut milk, which is becoming more readily available (even BPA-free coconut milk is becoming readily available!).

So, here it is, my delicious, healthy soup recipe!

Holli’s Famous Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients