mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme

Elissa Goodman
mbg Food Contributor By Elissa Goodman
mbg Food Contributor
Elissa Goodman is a cleanse expert based in Los Angeles, California, certified in integrative nutrition through the American University of Complementary Medicine. She holds a bachelor's in advertising and marketing from Arizona State and a bachelor's in business from the University of Arizona.

Image by Alie Lengyelova / Stocksy

I can ditch the processed sugars, drink the green juices and wake up early for yoga — but I have a REALLY hard time kicking my love for bread. You'd think that such a simple craving would be the easiest to let go of, but sometimes you really just want to eat some soft, moist, chewy bread!

Let's face it — there's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked bread still steaming from the oven. So I've searched high and low for a recipe that is satisfying while still being as healthy as possible. And after nearly 100 attempts, I think I've found the holy grail of gluten-free bread!

Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.

Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme

Makes 1 5” x 9” loaf

Ingredients

Dry:

  • 2 1/4 cups finely ground, blanched almond meal/flour
  • 1/4 cup ground flaxseed
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. fine salt (coarse salt not recommended)

Wet:

  • 5 small eggs
  • 1.5 Tbsp. coconut nectar or honey
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. coconut oil
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Fresh Herbs:

  • 2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, pulled of stem
  • 2 tsp. fresh rosemary, pulled off stem, finely chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients and blend with a whisk for one minute, until very well combined. Add the wet ingredients and mix by hand until well combined and smooth as can be, about 1 minute. Once the base is mixed well, stir in the fresh herbs. Continue mixing by hand for another 20-30 seconds, until the herbs are evenly distributed.

The dough will be like a thick batter, but should still be thin enough so that it won't roll into a ball. Pour the dough mix into a well-greased bread pan. It will only fill the pan less than halfway, but that is normal.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center. Let cool in the pan before serving.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Elissa Goodman
Elissa Goodman mbg Food Contributor
Elissa Goodman is a cleanse expert based in Los Angeles, California, certified in Integrative Nutrition through the American University of Complementary Medicine. She holds a bachelor's...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-15248/glutenfree-bread-with-rosemary-thyme.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!