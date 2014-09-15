Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme
I can ditch the processed sugars, drink the green juices and wake up early for yoga — but I have a REALLY hard time kicking my love for bread. You'd think that such a simple craving would be the easiest to let go of, but sometimes you really just want to eat some soft, moist, chewy bread!
Let's face it — there's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked bread still steaming from the oven. So I've searched high and low for a recipe that is satisfying while still being as healthy as possible. And after nearly 100 attempts, I think I've found the holy grail of gluten-free bread!
Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.
Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme
Makes 1 5” x 9” loaf
Ingredients
Dry:
- 2 1/4 cups finely ground, blanched almond meal/flour
- 1/4 cup ground flaxseed
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. fine salt (coarse salt not recommended)
Wet:
- 5 small eggs
- 1.5 Tbsp. coconut nectar or honey
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. coconut oil
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Fresh Herbs:
- 2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, pulled of stem
- 2 tsp. fresh rosemary, pulled off stem, finely chopped
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients and blend with a whisk for one minute, until very well combined. Add the wet ingredients and mix by hand until well combined and smooth as can be, about 1 minute. Once the base is mixed well, stir in the fresh herbs. Continue mixing by hand for another 20-30 seconds, until the herbs are evenly distributed.
The dough will be like a thick batter, but should still be thin enough so that it won't roll into a ball. Pour the dough mix into a well-greased bread pan. It will only fill the pan less than halfway, but that is normal.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center. Let cool in the pan before serving.
