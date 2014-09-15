I can ditch the processed sugars, drink the green juices and wake up early for yoga — but I have a REALLY hard time kicking my love for bread. You'd think that such a simple craving would be the easiest to let go of, but sometimes you really just want to eat some soft, moist, chewy bread!

Let's face it — there's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked bread still steaming from the oven. So I've searched high and low for a recipe that is satisfying while still being as healthy as possible. And after nearly 100 attempts, I think I've found the holy grail of gluten-free bread!

Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.

Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme

Makes 1 5” x 9” loaf

Ingredients

Dry: