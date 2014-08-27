Wakame, Kale & Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing

What an amazing, easy-to-make, vibrant salad! I felt so indulgent and satisfied eating it. When you put some effort into what goes into your body and make your food look delectable, it slows you down and makes you appreciate it even more. Make it look stunning, pretty and indulgent — your tastebuds and your body will thank you!

For this salad I used wakame, an edible seaweed, but if you can't find it you can use nori sheets as a substitute. Wakame is loaded with amazing nutrients, including magnesium, iodine, calcium, folate, iron and vitamins A, C, E and K, plus vitamin D. Not to mention, riboflavin (vitamin B12), which helps us convert the carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the food we eat into energy for our bodies. Riboflavin promotes red blood cell production, and functions as an antioxidant and works in the body with other vitamins such as niacin, folate, and vitamin B6.

Wakame, Kale And Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing

Ingredients for salad