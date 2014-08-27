mindbodygreen

Wakame, Kale & Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing

Nicola Reilly
August 27, 2014

What an amazing, easy-to-make, vibrant salad! I felt so indulgent and satisfied eating it. When you put some effort into what goes into your body and make your food look delectable, it slows you down and makes you appreciate it even more. Make it look stunning, pretty and indulgent — your tastebuds and your body will thank you!

For this salad I used wakame, an edible seaweed, but if you can't find it you can use nori sheets as a substitute. Wakame is loaded with amazing nutrients, including magnesium, iodine, calcium, folate, iron and vitamins A, C, E and K, plus vitamin D. Not to mention, riboflavin (vitamin B12), which helps us convert the carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the food we eat into energy for our bodies. Riboflavin promotes red blood cell production, and functions as an antioxidant and works in the body with other vitamins such as niacin, folate, and vitamin B6.

Wakame, Kale And Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing

Ingredients for salad

  • 1/4 red cabbage, finely sliced
  • 3-4 leaves kale, finely sliced
  • 1 avocado cubed
  • Wakame fronds (seaweed, you could use nori sheets ripped up)
  • Flaxseeds, sesame seeds and chia seeds
  • 1 teaspoon Himalayan rock salt

Ingredients for dressing

  • 1 orange juiced
  • Zest from one orange
  • 1 part avocado oil (use equal parts OJ and avocado oil
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 1/4 tsp. grated ginger

Directions

Place the finely diced cabbage, kale and salt into a bowl. Using your hands, massage the cabbage and kale for a minute or so until you notice them beginning to soften as though they were slightly cooked. Add in the remaining salad ingredients and place into your serving bowl.

For the dressing, add all the ingredients into a jar and shake, then drizzle over over the salad. This tastes great served with some grilled chicken, or even a poached egg on top would be delicious. Enjoy!

