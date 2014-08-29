Its nutritious leaves can be eaten raw, boiled or sauteed; in salads, pastas, soups, omelets or even on their own.

Young chard can be sauteed in just five minutes or so, until the leaves are wilted and tender. All you need is some olive oil, garlic, and maybe some pepper flakes to bring out its delicate flavor, and voila — instant side dish.

If you want to make a meal out of it, add a splash of stock or water, or a few pats of butter, and toss it with pasta. You can also fold it into an omelet with melted cheese or even a quesadilla.

I mixed the chard with quinoa and brought it back to its Mediterranean roots by tossing in some olives to enhance the flavors, reminiscent of a classic Greek salad.

Mediterranean Salad With Swiss Chard & Quinoa

Serves 8

Ingredients