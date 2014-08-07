11 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day

Everyone should have a bottle of raw, organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar (aka ACV) in their home! It’s a multiuse vinegar for both internal and external personal use ... and it’s great for a couple of household chores.

ACV is made from apple juice and is fermented to hard apple cider. It's then fermented a second time to become apple cider vinegar. It should be made from organic apples and be unheated, unfiltered and unpasteurized to keep the "mother" intact.

The "mother" in apple cider vinegar is visible as cloudy strings in the bottom of the bottle, and is full of beneficial enzymes, pectin, and trace minerals. It’s worth shaking the bottle each time before using ACV to distribute these elements.

Learn how to naturally take care of your body (and home!) with this simple, inexpensive, and safe product.