11 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day
Everyone should have a bottle of raw, organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar (aka ACV) in their home! It’s a multiuse vinegar for both internal and external personal use ... and it’s great for a couple of household chores.
ACV is made from apple juice and is fermented to hard apple cider. It's then fermented a second time to become apple cider vinegar. It should be made from organic apples and be unheated, unfiltered and unpasteurized to keep the "mother" intact.
The "mother" in apple cider vinegar is visible as cloudy strings in the bottom of the bottle, and is full of beneficial enzymes, pectin, and trace minerals. It’s worth shaking the bottle each time before using ACV to distribute these elements.
Learn how to naturally take care of your body (and home!) with this simple, inexpensive, and safe product.
Internal Use
1. Mouthwash
This is wonderful home remedy for bad breath, thrush, chronic gum infections and tooth stains. Mix 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar with 1/4 cup of water. Swish it around in your mouth for 15 to 20 seconds and then spit out. You can swallow it if you want to receive the other health benefits that apple cider vinegar has. The important thing to note is that you will immediately need to brush your teeth after each use of the apple cider vinegar mouthwash. ACV is an acid and will need to be rinsed away after use!
2. Digestive aid
Taking a tablespoon or two of organic ACV in a glass of water twice daily will aid your body’s detoxification and elimination channels. It’s best to take your first "dose" in the early morning, and then again after supper.
My morning routine: I drink 1 tablespoon of ACV in 2 tablespoons of water after a quick gargle. I follow that with 1 teaspoon of raw honey, then I do my oil pull.
External Use
1. Hair
I grew up using apple cider vinegar as a hair rinse. It was the only thing that worked after swimming in chlorinated public pools back then. My mom used to practically bathe us in it! I may have to put aside the expensive, chemical-laden conditioner and revert to ACV. Thinking back, nothing made my hair shine more! Use 1/2 tablespoon of ACV in one cup of water for beautiful locks!
4. Skin
Create a toner using 1 part ACV and 2 parts water. Rub over clean skin morning and night. If your skin is too sensitive, then dilute it. Don’t spray on; it will cause eye irritation. ACV is a great treatment for people with oily skin, acne, scars, dark/age spots, and milia. I started applying this directly to some dark spots on my face with a cotton swab morning and night. I’m seeing the results rather quickly!
5. Wart remover
This is amazing! Soak a small cotton ball in ACV, then fasten it to the wart overnight with a band-aid or porous skin tape. After a couple of treatments, the skin may swell; the wart will turn black, and eventually fall off. Continue this until the skin is completely clear and the wart virus is dead. My dear friend is currently doing this and we are both amazed at how quickly this wart has fallen off.
6. Foot soak
Use the 1:2 solution above for an effective treatment for athlete foot and foot odor resistant to other treatments. This will sting on any open sores or wounds, so beware. After the footpath, soak those socks in the solution over night to kill any fungus.
7. Deodorant
Keep smelling so fresh and so clean by using a 1:2 part solution as an effective daily deodorant.
8. Jelly fish/sea lice sting relief.
If you've ever been stung you won’t want to bother with diluting the ACV (or white vinegar)! Use full strength on the affected area. It will calm the sting and inhibit further toxins from being released.
Home
9. Cleaning agent.
A mix of 1 part ACV and 9 parts water will clean just about any surface. You can use this in a spray bottle. This is an excellent option if you are sensitive to chemicals. You can also pour full strength ACV into the toilet, bath, babies tub, etc. and leave overnight.
10. Rodent repellent.
Plagued by rabbits devouring your garden, or a cat that makes a litter box out of your sandbox or flower beds? Keep rabbits away by soaking cotton balls in vinegar and sprinkling them around flower beds. For cats, spray undiluted vinegar along the perimeter of flower beds or sandboxes to keep them out.
11. Weed killer.
You can also spray undiluted ACV (or white vinegar) on dandelions to kill them without adding unhealthy toxic chemicals to your lawn.
