Watercress & Avocado Salad

Directions

In a large bowl combine apple cider vinegar, maple, mustard and tamari, and mix well.

Wash and trim the watercress; de-stem it so all the stalks are separate.

Line up the trimmed watercress and cut in half, if you like to have smaller pieces just chop it up accordingly.

Peel and grate the apple, using the big holes on a box grater.

Combine together in the bowl with the water cress, mix well.

Cut the avocado into 1-inch pieces and fold gently in with the salad.