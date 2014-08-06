Watercress & Avocado Salad
Watercress has just topped the list of the most nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables, beating better known greens such as chard, spinach and kale. It has a spicy tang to it, much like arugula, and can be used in salads and soups. This easy-to-make salad combines it with the sweetness of apple and creaminess of avocado, giving it the perfect balance of deliciousness.
Watercress Avocado Salad
Ingredients
- 3 cups watercress
- 1 Fuji apple
- 1 avocado
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. sweet mustard
- 1 tsp. tamari
Directions
In a large bowl combine apple cider vinegar, maple, mustard and tamari, and mix well.
Wash and trim the watercress; de-stem it so all the stalks are separate.
Line up the trimmed watercress and cut in half, if you like to have smaller pieces just chop it up accordingly.
Peel and grate the apple, using the big holes on a box grater.
Combine together in the bowl with the water cress, mix well.
Cut the avocado into 1-inch pieces and fold gently in with the salad.
