An Anti-Inflammatory Cucumber Smoothie
This smoothie tastes delicious, and combines two of the most powerful superfoods on earth.
Cucumber is a little known superfood. High in antioxidants, it is a diuretic and a kidney tonic, which helps against puffiness. You might normally use it on your eyes to make them shine more clearly, but those bags under your eyes belong to your kidneys.
Cucumbers are a highly anti-inflammatory, alkalizing, anti-cancer food and highly hydrating. They are high in plant lignans, which help the bacteria in our digestive tract, but what is really important is that they help bind and convert the hormones that cause estrogen-related cancers.
Fennel is another surprising superfood that is high in phytonutrients and helps fight cancer in extraordinary ways. It's an immunity and health booster too (because of its anti-inflammatory properties) and it also helps remove toxins from the colon.
Who would have known? You thought you had to only eat kale, right?
A Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie
Makes 16 ounces
Ingredients
- 1 cup cucumber
- 1 cup fennel
- 1 cup apple
- 1 1/2 - 2 cups coconut water (water works as a substitution)
- 1/2 avocado
- Juice from 1/2 of a lime
- Dash of sea-salt
Directions
Chop the cucumber, fennel (use the bulb) and apple (without the core) into chunks, all with the skin on. The size of the chunks depends on your blender’s size and power. Peel your avocado and remove the pit. Put everything in a blender and squeeze in the lime-juice. Add a large dash of the sea-salt (this is not so that you can taste the salt, it is only to bring out the taste of the smoothie). Blend.
Enjoy this refreshing summer drink. If you make it a bit thicker by adding more avocado, it can be served as a summer soup! A health booster never tasted so delicious!
