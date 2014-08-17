An Anti-Inflammatory Cucumber Smoothie

This smoothie tastes delicious, and combines two of the most powerful superfoods on earth.

Cucumber is a little known superfood. High in antioxidants, it is a diuretic and a kidney tonic, which helps against puffiness. You might normally use it on your eyes to make them shine more clearly, but those bags under your eyes belong to your kidneys.

Cucumbers are a highly anti-inflammatory, alkalizing, anti-cancer food and highly hydrating. They are high in plant lignans, which help the bacteria in our digestive tract, but what is really important is that they help bind and convert the hormones that cause estrogen-related cancers.

Fennel is another surprising superfood that is high in phytonutrients and helps fight cancer in extraordinary ways. It's an immunity and health booster too (because of its anti-inflammatory properties) and it also helps remove toxins from the colon.

Who would have known? You thought you had to only eat kale, right?

A Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie

Makes 16 ounces

Ingredients