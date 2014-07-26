Easy Raw Vegan Walnut Chocolate Brownies

Who doesn't love chocolate? And who said awesome chocolate treats couldn't be part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle?

This brownie is a real treat, but is the healthy, vegan gluten-free and refined sugar-free version of the traditional brownie we all know.

This version is easy to prepare if you've got a good high-speed blander at home, and it's a great option when you've got guests. I’ve made this recipe several times for my loved ones and in my cooking workshops, and it's always a success!

Easy Raw Vegan Walnut Chocolate Brownie

Serves 6

Ingredients for the brownie