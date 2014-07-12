DIY: All Natural Ginger Ale
Ginger ale is the perfect remedy for an upset stomach, but most commercial brands of ginger ale contain little to no ginger, and they’re loaded with sugar and other unwanted additives.
The perfect solution is homemade ginger ale.
It’s super easy to make and only calls for a few ingredients. The cooking time is a bit long, but when you're finished, you’ll have a big batch that lasts a while.
Homemade ginger ale is an excellent choice if you’ve got the flu, suffer from motion sickness, or have nausea from pregnancy. It’s also a wonderful tonic to try if you have joint stiffness or pain, since ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory agent.
Homemade Ginger Ale
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- 2 cups sliced fresh ginger root (not necessary to peel)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- Sparkling mineral water or club soda
Directions
In a medium saucepan, combine water and ginger over high heat. Once boiling, lower heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for one hour. Remove lid and continue to simmer 30 more minutes. Take off heat and strain mixture to remove ginger. Stir in lemon and honey. Cool completely. This is your ginger syrup.
To make ginger ale, put a handful of ice into a glass. Add ¼ cup ginger syrup, and fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water. Enjoy!
