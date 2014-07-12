DIY: All Natural Ginger Ale

Ginger ale is the perfect remedy for an upset stomach, but most commercial brands of ginger ale contain little to no ginger, and they’re loaded with sugar and other unwanted additives.

The perfect solution is homemade ginger ale.

It’s super easy to make and only calls for a few ingredients. The cooking time is a bit long, but when you're finished, you’ll have a big batch that lasts a while.

Homemade ginger ale is an excellent choice if you’ve got the flu, suffer from motion sickness, or have nausea from pregnancy. It’s also a wonderful tonic to try if you have joint stiffness or pain, since ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory agent.

Homemade Ginger Ale

Serves 8

Ingredients