mindbodygreen

Dismiss

DIY: All Natural Ginger Ale

Natalie Weiss
Written by Natalie Weiss

Ginger ale is the perfect remedy for an upset stomach, but most commercial brands of ginger ale contain little to no ginger, and they’re loaded with sugar and other unwanted additives.

The perfect solution is homemade ginger ale.

It’s super easy to make and only calls for a few ingredients. The cooking time is a bit long, but when you're finished, you’ll have a big batch that lasts a while.

Homemade ginger ale is an excellent choice if you’ve got the flu, suffer from motion sickness, or have nausea from pregnancy. It’s also a wonderful tonic to try if you have joint stiffness or pain, since ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory agent.

Homemade Ginger Ale

Serves 8

Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 2 cups sliced fresh ginger root (not necessary to peel)
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • Sparkling mineral water or club soda

Directions

In a medium saucepan, combine water and ginger over high heat. Once boiling, lower heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for one hour. Remove lid and continue to simmer 30 more minutes. Take off heat and strain mixture to remove ginger. Stir in lemon and honey. Cool completely. This is your ginger syrup.

To make ginger ale, put a handful of ice into a glass. Add ¼ cup ginger syrup, and fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water. Enjoy!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Natalie Weiss
Natalie Weiss
Natalie Weiss is a Registered Dietitian (RD), and author of the book, Eating For Breast Cancer Prevention. She specializes in women’s health, with services to brides, pregnant women,...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
Change-Makers

LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love

Olessa Pindak
LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-14488/diy-all-natural-ginger-ale.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!