Anti-Inflammatory Lemon-Turmeric Tonic
Written by Sima Cohen
This drink is simple to make, provides an alkaline reaction in the body, and helps reduce inflammation. It's a perfect drink to add to your detox routine, especially because there are a host of health benefits that come with it!
Anti-Inflammatory Lemon-Turmeric Tonic
Serves 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup water
- 1/3 cup lemon juice
- 1 tsp. of turmeric, or thumb-sized portion of freshly grated turmeric
- pinch of cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. coconut nectar, or maple syrup
Directions
Pour water into a tall glass
Add the rest of the ingredients, and stir. Drink immediately.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.