Anti-Inflammatory Lemon-Turmeric Tonic

Sima Cohen
Written by Sima Cohen

This drink is simple to make, provides an alkaline reaction in the body, and helps reduce inflammation. It's a perfect drink to add to your detox routine, especially because there are a host of health benefits that come with it!

Serves 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cup water
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. of turmeric, or thumb-sized portion of freshly grated turmeric
  • pinch of cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp. coconut nectar, or maple syrup

Directions

Pour water into a tall glass

Add the rest of the ingredients, and stir. Drink immediately.

Sima Cohen
Sima Cohen
Sima came to the states 20 years ago and quickly saw the declining health of the American people. She immediately set her sights on changing the way we eat, think and live, one dieter...

