Overnight Chia Seed Oatmeal With Cinnamon & Honey

Traci D. Mitchell
Written by Traci D. Mitchell

This is arguably the easiest breakfast I’ve ever made. Prepare this oatmeal the night before, or whip up a bigger batch and you’ve got a healthy breakfast ready to go for the next couple of days.

A little bit of chia seeds go a long way. Paired with the oats, this recipe is a low-sugar, nutrient-dense powerhouse that will keep you going until your next meal. Add a few berries for added flavor and enjoy!

Overnight Chia Seed Oatmeal

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup water
  • ⅓ cup old-fashioned oats (make sure they're gluten-free if you're avoiding gluten)
  • 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. vanilla
  • ¼ tsp. lemon juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a Mason jar or container with lid. Seal, shake and refrigerate until the next morning.

Traci D. Mitchell
Traci D. Mitchell
Traci D. Mitchell is a nationally recognized fitness, nutrition and weight loss expert who has been featured on numerous news programs, publications and radio shows, including Dr. Oz,...

