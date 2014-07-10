Overnight Chia Seed Oatmeal With Cinnamon & Honey
This is arguably the easiest breakfast I’ve ever made. Prepare this oatmeal the night before, or whip up a bigger batch and you’ve got a healthy breakfast ready to go for the next couple of days.
A little bit of chia seeds go a long way. Paired with the oats, this recipe is a low-sugar, nutrient-dense powerhouse that will keep you going until your next meal. Add a few berries for added flavor and enjoy!
Overnight Chia Seed Oatmeal
Serves 1
Ingredients
- ¾ cup water
- ⅓ cup old-fashioned oats (make sure they're gluten-free if you're avoiding gluten)
- 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. vanilla
- ¼ tsp. lemon juice
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a Mason jar or container with lid. Seal, shake and refrigerate until the next morning.
