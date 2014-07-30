How I Went From Wheelchair To Walking By Changing My Diet: Dr. Terry Wahls

Written by mindbodygreen
July 30, 2014
Dr. Terry Wahls was given a diagnosis of MS and told she'd have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair. After radically transforming her diet, her outlook, and her medical care, she is able to walk and ride a bicycle. Here's how she defied disease and what you can learn from her experience.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.