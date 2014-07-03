Garlic Hummus With A Kick!

Directions

Add the crushed garlic and the chickpeas to the bowl of a food processor, and pulse until roughly chopped.

Add the tahini, olive oil, water, cumin, sea salt and sriracha, and process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add more water, one Tbsp. at a time, if a thinner texture is desired. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Move hummus to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped tomatoes, cilantro and scallions, as well as more sriracha if desired. Serve with fresh vegetables and whole grain pita chips.