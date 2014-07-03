Garlic Hummus With A Kick!
Gearing up for an Independence Day celebration? Kick your regular hummus recipe up a notch with this Firecracker Hummus. With the addition of everyone’s favorite hot sauce, sriracha, it’s sure to spark your taste buds.
This recipe is also super simple, so it won’t keep you from your party.
Perfect Fourth of July Snack: Firecracker Hummus
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 15-ounce can organic chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 large cloves garlic, crushed with the flat side of a chef’s knife
- 2 Tbsp. tahini
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
- 1 Tbsp. gluten-free, vegan Sriracha sauce, plus more for garnish
- Chopped tomatoes, cilantro and scallions for garnish
Directions
Add the crushed garlic and the chickpeas to the bowl of a food processor, and pulse until roughly chopped.
Add the tahini, olive oil, water, cumin, sea salt and sriracha, and process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Add more water, one Tbsp. at a time, if a thinner texture is desired. Adjust seasonings to taste.
Move hummus to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped tomatoes, cilantro and scallions, as well as more sriracha if desired. Serve with fresh vegetables and whole grain pita chips.
