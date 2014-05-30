mindbodygreen

Cucumber-Kale Juice With A Jalapeño Kick

Julie Morris
Written by Julie Morris
May 30, 2014

In this juice recipe, you can adjust the heat level from mild (by removing all the jalapeño seeds prior to juicing), to ambitiously spicy (if you juice the pepper whole), to anywhere in between.

I use this juice if I feel a cold coming on because it's low in sugar and high in immune-boosting nutrients, especially vitamin C and chlorophyll.

Spicy Green Cucumber-Kale Juice

makes approximately 18 ounces

Ingredients

  • 2 cucumbers
  • 4 celery stalks
  • 3 kale leaves
  • 2 romaine lettuce leaves
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds (partially or entirely) removed
  • 1⁄2 lime, juiced
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon camu berry powder

Preparation

1. Juice the cucumbers, celery, kale, lettuce, and jalapeño pepper.

2. Transfer the juice to a shaker cup or blender, add the lime juice and camu berry powder, and blend until ingredients are fully incorporated.

Want to give your juice a boost?

Add cilantro to this blend for a flavor upgrade, and gain the benefits of its natural antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

This recipe is excerpted from Superfood Juices, available now.

