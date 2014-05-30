Cucumber-Kale Juice With A Jalapeño Kick

In this juice recipe, you can adjust the heat level from mild (by removing all the jalapeño seeds prior to juicing), to ambitiously spicy (if you juice the pepper whole), to anywhere in between.

I use this juice if I feel a cold coming on because it's low in sugar and high in immune-boosting nutrients, especially vitamin C and chlorophyll.

Spicy Green Cucumber-Kale Juice

makes approximately 18 ounces

Ingredients