Cucumber-Kale Juice With A Jalapeño Kick
In this juice recipe, you can adjust the heat level from mild (by removing all the jalapeño seeds prior to juicing), to ambitiously spicy (if you juice the pepper whole), to anywhere in between.
I use this juice if I feel a cold coming on because it's low in sugar and high in immune-boosting nutrients, especially vitamin C and chlorophyll.
Spicy Green Cucumber-Kale Juice
makes approximately 18 ounces
Ingredients
- 2 cucumbers
- 4 celery stalks
- 3 kale leaves
- 2 romaine lettuce leaves
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds (partially or entirely) removed
- 1⁄2 lime, juiced
- 1⁄4 teaspoon camu berry powder
Preparation
1. Juice the cucumbers, celery, kale, lettuce, and jalapeño pepper.
2. Transfer the juice to a shaker cup or blender, add the lime juice and camu berry powder, and blend until ingredients are fully incorporated.
Want to give your juice a boost?
Add cilantro to this blend for a flavor upgrade, and gain the benefits of its natural antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.
This recipe is excerpted from Superfood Juices, available now.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.