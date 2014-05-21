Perfect Weekday Snack: Vegan Almond Butter Chocolate Mousse
This little treat is super easy to whip up and is absolutely delicious. I love it as a mid-afternoon snack or when I crave something chocolatey.
Personally, I don't add any sugar at all in this one. The maca powder is enough for me, but if you'd like it on the sweeter side, add half a banana or your favorite sweetener, which is what I do when I prepare this for my family or friends.
Almond Butter Chocolate Mousse
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 small avocado
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 Tbsp. maca powder
- 2 Tbsp. cacao
- 1 Tbsp. cacao beans
- 1 heaped Tbsp. almond butter
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- Your favorite sweetener to taste (optional)
Directions
Blend everything (except your toppings) in your high speed blender.
Add more milk if the texture is too tick.
Totally optional: Adjust the taste by adding your favorite sweetener.
Want more recipes like this? You can download your free copy of my Healthy & Happy People recipe book here.
And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.