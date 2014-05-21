mindbodygreen

Perfect Weekday Snack: Vegan Almond Butter Chocolate Mousse

Pauline Hanuise
Holistic Health Coach By Pauline Hanuise
May 21, 2014

This little treat is super easy to whip up and is absolutely delicious. I love it as a mid-afternoon snack or when I crave something chocolatey.

Personally, I don't add any sugar at all in this one. The maca powder is enough for me, but if you'd like it on the sweeter side, add half a banana or your favorite sweetener, which is what I do when I prepare this for my family or friends.

Almond Butter Chocolate Mousse

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 small avocado
  • 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • 1 Tbsp. maca powder
  • 2 Tbsp. cacao
  • 1 Tbsp. cacao beans
  • 1 heaped Tbsp. almond butter
  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • Your favorite sweetener to taste (optional)

Directions

Blend everything (except your toppings) in your high speed blender.

Add more milk if the texture is too tick.

Totally optional: Adjust the taste by adding your favorite sweetener.

Pauline Hanuise
Pauline Hanuise Holistic Health Coach
Pauline Hanuise is a certified Holistic Recovery & Health Coach and one of Cosmopolitan's top 5 women in health and wellness. Having recovered from 15 years of struggles with...

