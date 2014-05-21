Perfect Weekday Snack: Vegan Almond Butter Chocolate Mousse

This little treat is super easy to whip up and is absolutely delicious. I love it as a mid-afternoon snack or when I crave something chocolatey.

Personally, I don't add any sugar at all in this one. The maca powder is enough for me, but if you'd like it on the sweeter side, add half a banana or your favorite sweetener, which is what I do when I prepare this for my family or friends.

Almond Butter Chocolate Mousse

Serves 1

Ingredients