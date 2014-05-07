4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites
I love simple, healthy snacks that I can munch on whenever I get hungry. Fruit and veggies both make great snacks, but usually I need something a little more.
These chocolate cake bites are so easy to make, super good for you, and taste just like a German Chocolate Cake.
Ever since I discovered the health benefits of cacao — like how it’s high in minerals like magnesium, potassium, and iron — I make sure to get a serving of this superfood into my diet daily.
Like my 3-Ingredient Cookie Dough Bites, trust me when I say, you can’t just have one, you’ll be hooked.
German Chocolate Cake Bites
Makes approximately 10 tablespoon-sized bites
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (6-7) fresh medjool dates (pitted)
- 1/2 cup raw pecans
- 2 Tablespoons raw, organic cacao
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
Directions
Place pecans and coconut into a high-speed blender or food processor. Process on high until ingredients are a flour-like consistency.
Add the remaining ingredients to the blender/processor, and blend on medium to high until fully incorporated into the dry ingredients.
Dump the mixture into a bowl. Take a tablespoon worth of the mixture in between your hands, rolling to form a ball. Repeat until all of the mixture is used.
Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to five days. (If they can last that long!)
