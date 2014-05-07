mindbodygreen

4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites

Andrea Hood
mbg Contributor By Andrea Hood
May 7, 2014

I love simple, healthy snacks that I can munch on whenever I get hungry. Fruit and veggies both make great snacks, but usually I need something a little more.

These chocolate cake bites are so easy to make, super good for you, and taste just like a German Chocolate Cake.

Ever since I discovered the health benefits of cacao — like how it’s high in minerals like magnesium, potassium, and iron — I make sure to get a serving of this superfood into my diet daily.

Like my 3-Ingredient Cookie Dough Bites, trust me when I say, you can’t just have one, you’ll be hooked.

German Chocolate Cake Bites

Makes approximately 10 tablespoon-sized bites

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup (6-7) fresh medjool dates (pitted)
  • 1/2 cup raw pecans
  • 2 Tablespoons raw, organic cacao
  • 2 Tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

Directions

Place pecans and coconut into a high-speed blender or food processor. Process on high until ingredients are a flour-like consistency.

Add the remaining ingredients to the blender/processor, and blend on medium to high until fully incorporated into the dry ingredients.

Dump the mixture into a bowl. Take a tablespoon worth of the mixture in between your hands, rolling to form a ball. Repeat until all of the mixture is used.

Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to five days. (If they can last that long!)

Want more healthy snack recipes? Visit www.andreahood.com to download your free copy of my new recipe ebook — Healthy Balls for Happy Girls: 5 Tasty Treats to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth.

Andrea Hood
Andrea Hood mbg Contributor
Andrea Hood is a Certified Holistic Health Coach and co-founder of Wildly Vibrant Living. Andrea is a passionate foodie and localvore who loves playing in the kitchen and whipping up...

