The Kale Salad Recipe To End All Kale Salad Recipes

I say we make kale a classic. The tan trench coat of vegetables. The black pencil skirt of DLG's. (dark, leafy greens) The nude pump of stir-fry.

Because even though kale may have become so popular it's actually going out of style, it's still going to offer you a nutritional bang for your buck. Like vitamin K, iron, vitamin A, C and fiber. Not to mention all those powerful antioxidants that make you healthy and gorgeous.

Here's an easy way to enjoy kale as a salad. Even my classic husband loved it, and he doesn't generally go for raw kale. Tahini is made from sesame seeds, a plant-based way to get your calcium, by the way.

Ingredients