Crispy Cauliflower Buffalo Wings (Gluten-Free!)
This recipe is one of the best things I have ever made. It's crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and extremely easy to make — perfect for a weekend snack, dinner, appetizer or to bring to your next party. That is, if you still want to share after trying them!
Crispy Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower, chopped into bite size pieces
- 1 cup garbanzo bean flour
- 1 cup water
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. melted butter or ghee
- 2/3 cup hot sauce
Directions
Preheat oven to 450F. In a medium size bowl, combine flour, water, garlic powder and salt.
Whisk together until smooth. Toss cauliflower into batter making sure to coat each piece completely, then place battered cauliflower on a lightly greased, non-stick baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, tossing half way through.
In the meantime, combine melted butter and hot sauce in a large bowl, stirring. When cauliflower is done, remove it from the oven and gently toss it in the hot sauce mixture. Place cauliflower back on the baking sheet and cook for an additional 25 minutes or until it becomes crispy. Allow cauliflower to cool for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with your favorite creamy dressing.
Enjoy!
