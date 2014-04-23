Vegan Mango Cake (It's Gluten-Free!)
One of the best things about Spring is the abundance of colorful fruit in season. As a Caribbean girl, I am particularly fond of tropical fruit and among those; mango is by far my favorite.
Recently I’ve been experimenting with baking and adding unusual ingredients into healthy recipes like combining rich herbs with tons of medicinal properties (cardamom) and tropical fruit (mango).
This recipe has turned countless friends on to the goodness of vegan desserts. I hope you enjoy it too!
Vegan Mango Cake (Gluten-Free)
Prep Time: 25 mins
Cook time: 55 mins
Serves: 8 slices
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups of brown rice flour
- 2 cups of fresh mango, peeled and pureed (about 4 medium mangoes)
- 2 tsp of baking powder
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- ¼ cup of grapeseed oil
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ tsp sea salt
- Coconut oil (to great the baking sheet)
Instructions
Preheat the oven at 350F.
Peel and cut the mangoes and add the pulp to a blender until smooth.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and sea salt. Add the cardamom and mix with a fork.
In a separate bowl, add the mango puree, oil, vanilla and sugar and whisk until smooth.
Add the flour mix to the mango puree mix slowly, while mixing gently. Do not over-mix.
Great the cake sheet with coconut oil and pour the batter into it, while smoothing the top.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Adjust according to your oven.
Let it cool for an hour at room temperature. When the sides of the cake separate from the baking sheet, your cake is ready.
Dust with powdered sugar (optional) and garnish with fresh mango on top. Enjoy!
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.