Vegan Mango Cake (It's Gluten-Free!)

Instructions

Preheat the oven at 350F.

Peel and cut the mangoes and add the pulp to a blender until smooth.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and sea salt. Add the cardamom and mix with a fork.

In a separate bowl, add the mango puree, oil, vanilla and sugar and whisk until smooth.

Add the flour mix to the mango puree mix slowly, while mixing gently. Do not over-mix.

Great the cake sheet with coconut oil and pour the batter into it, while smoothing the top.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Adjust according to your oven.

Let it cool for an hour at room temperature. When the sides of the cake separate from the baking sheet, your cake is ready.

Dust with powdered sugar (optional) and garnish with fresh mango on top. Enjoy!