mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Vegan Mango Cake (It's Gluten-Free!)

Jovanka Ciares
Wellness Expert, Author By Jovanka Ciares

One of the best things about Spring is the abundance of colorful fruit in season. As a Caribbean girl, I am particularly fond of tropical fruit and among those; mango is by far my favorite.

Recently I’ve been experimenting with baking and adding unusual ingredients into healthy recipes like combining rich herbs with tons of medicinal properties (cardamom) and tropical fruit (mango).

This recipe has turned countless friends on to the goodness of vegan desserts. I hope you enjoy it too!

Vegan Mango Cake (Gluten-Free)

Prep Time: 25 mins

Cook time: 55 mins

Serves: 8 slices

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups of brown rice flour
  • 2 cups of fresh mango, peeled and pureed (about 4 medium mangoes)
  • 2 tsp of baking powder
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • ¼ cup of grapeseed oil
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • Coconut oil (to great the baking sheet)

Instructions

Preheat the oven at 350F.

Peel and cut the mangoes and add the pulp to a blender until smooth.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and sea salt. Add the cardamom and mix with a fork.

In a separate bowl, add the mango puree, oil, vanilla and sugar and whisk until smooth.

Add the flour mix to the mango puree mix slowly, while mixing gently. Do not over-mix.

Great the cake sheet with coconut oil and pour the batter into it, while smoothing the top.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Adjust according to your oven.

Let it cool for an hour at room temperature. When the sides of the cake separate from the baking sheet, your cake is ready.

Dust with powdered sugar (optional) and garnish with fresh mango on top. Enjoy!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jovanka Ciares
Jovanka Ciares Wellness Expert, Author
Jovanka Ciares is a former entertainment executive turned Wellness expert, detox specialist, nutrition educator and author. She is the creator of the Wellness Smackdown™, a proprietary...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-13378/vegan-mango-cake-its-glutenfree.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!