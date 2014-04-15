Cheap 'N Easy Chickpea "Tuna" Salad! (Delicious & Mercury Free)
We all know tuna salad is an easy lunch frequently made at home due to its quick prep time, low price and the ease of constantly having cans on hand.
In college, my roommates and I made tuna regularly for these very reasons! But what’s the story with mercury in canned tuna? Is it a big deal? Even a small amount of mercury exposure is dangerous, especially to children, and women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Mercury is a neurotoxin to the human body, meaning it causes harm to our brains and nervous systems and has serious side effects. While there are many sources of mercury exposure, tuna, because of the amount Americans regularly consume, is one of the most common.
Enter the chickpea "tuna" salad sandwich.
Whether you choose to stay away from canned tuna altogether, or want to simply mix this recipe into your regular tuna rotation, give it a whirl. Chickpeas are packed with protein and a high amount of your daily potassium needs. Chickpeas are also high in fiber, leaving your body feeling full and satisfied.
Chickpea “Tuna” Salad (Vegan)
Ingredients
- 1 can of chickpeas*
- 1/4 cup vegan mayonnaise (I use Follow Your Heart brand)
- 3/4 cup celery, chopped
- 1/4 red onion, diced
- 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup of diced dill pickle (about 1 spear)
- good shake each of paprika and cumin
- squeeze of fresh lemon juice
- cracked black pepper & sea salt to taste
1. Rinse the chickpeas well and drain. Put 3/4 of the chickpeas in a Nutribullet or food processor and pulse until they become crumbly. 2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, taste, and adjust to your liking. 3. Enjoy on toast, wraps, gluten-free crackers, veggies — you name it.
*Be sure to buy BPA-free cans whenever possible.
