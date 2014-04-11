These Baked Basil Fries Will Blow You Away (And They're Vegan!)
Something about basil and baseball just scream spring to us! So we decided to give those cheesy ballpark fries a healthy make over. We think you're going to like them!
Basil Ballpark Fries
Serves 2-4
Ingredients for Pesto
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted
- 3.5 cups fresh basil
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast
- 2.5 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ Tbsp. miso paste
Ingredients for Fries
- 2 white sweet potatoes
- 1 (14oz) can chickpeas
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ Tbsp. dried basil
- Sea salt
- Pepper
- ½ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted
- ¼ cup fresh basil
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Make pesto by placing all ingredients in the food processor (make sure you toast the seeds first). Process until smooth; you may have to stop and scrape down the sides. Set pesto aside.
Next chop the sweet potatoes lengthwise in half and then cut into fries. Place fries into a large bowl and add pesto, using your hands coat the fries with the pesto.
Place flat on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes.
Drain chickpeas and place in a glass baking dish. Ad olive oil, dried basil and a dash of salt and pepper. Mix and place in oven, bake for 20 minutes.
While beans and fries cook, chop remaining ½ cups toasted pumpkin seeds and basil, set aside.
Once beans and fries are done, serve fries on a plate, top with beans, chopped basil, pumpkin seeds and a little dash of salt. They're great when served with organic ketchup!
