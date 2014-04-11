mindbodygreen

These Baked Basil Fries Will Blow You Away (And They're Vegan!)

These Baked Basil Fries Will Blow You Away (And They're Vegan!)

Sarah O'Toole
Written by Sarah O'Toole
April 11, 2014

Something about basil and baseball just scream spring to us! So we decided to give those cheesy ballpark fries a healthy make over. We think you're going to like them!

Basil Ballpark Fries

Serves 2-4

Ingredients for Pesto

  • 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted
  • 3.5 cups fresh basil
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast
  • 2.5 Tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ Tbsp. miso paste

Ingredients for Fries

  • 2 white sweet potatoes
  • 1 (14oz) can chickpeas
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ Tbsp. dried basil
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • ½ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted
  • ¼ cup fresh basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Make pesto by placing all ingredients in the food processor (make sure you toast the seeds first). Process until smooth; you may have to stop and scrape down the sides. Set pesto aside.

Next chop the sweet potatoes lengthwise in half and then cut into fries. Place fries into a large bowl and add pesto, using your hands coat the fries with the pesto.

Place flat on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Drain chickpeas and place in a glass baking dish. Ad olive oil, dried basil and a dash of salt and pepper. Mix and place in oven, bake for 20 minutes.

While beans and fries cook, chop remaining ½ cups toasted pumpkin seeds and basil, set aside.

Once beans and fries are done, serve fries on a plate, top with beans, chopped basil, pumpkin seeds and a little dash of salt. They're great when served with organic ketchup!

