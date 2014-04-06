One of the best things about quinoa is its versatility. You can sub quinoa into all sorts of recipes that call for rice, couscous, orzo, and other grains. This dish has Middle-Eastern inspired flavors that would classically pair with couscous or bulgur. We’re roasting cauliflower with aromatic spices and garlic, and then mixing it all up with fresh preserved lemon and cilantro, crunchy nuts and sweet golden raisins.

The dish makes a great side for roasted chicken or fish simply seared with lemon and garlic. Or, bring leftovers to work for a healthy lunch.

The recipe is endlessly adaptable. You can sub in 2 Tbsp. lemon juice for the preserved lemon, and also play around the other herbs and spices like mint, coriander and cinnamon.

Spice Roasted Cauliflower With Quinoa

Ingredients