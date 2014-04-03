You'll Love This Energizing Ginger Mango Chai Smoothie

I love the idea of getting a little caffeine in my morning smoothie for an extra boost of energy. Chai is often found in teas but less frequently in smoothies. This smoothie is loaded with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Chai spices have long been known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Regular consumption of chai spices has been said to stimulate digestive and pancreatic enzymes to boost the metabolism. The freshly grated ginger added also aids in digestion.

This smoothie is quick and easy, all natural, and delicious. Try it in place of your chai latte !

Ginger Mango Chai Smoothie (Vegan)

Ingredients