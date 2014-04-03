Get-Happy Ginger Cookies (Easy, Gluten-Free & Plant-Based!)

Life doesn't have to be about worrying about calories or carbs. When you choose to eat real, whole, mostly plant-based foods, knowing what food is "allowed" is easy, and comes with a lot of benefits!

Apples have been shown to help lower cholesterol, reduce intestinal disorders, balance blood sugar, and more. Coconut oil has anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties, as does raw honey - which is also great for seasonal allergies! Chia is a powerhouse of antioxidants, calcium, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Ginger is wonderful for nausea, GI upset and pain relief.

Who knew a cookie could pack such a nutritional punch? (Now that's something to be happy about!)

Get-Happy Ginger Cookies (Easy, Gluten-Free, and Plant-Based!)

Ingredients