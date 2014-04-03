mindbodygreen

Get-Happy Ginger Cookies (Easy, Gluten-Free & Plant-Based!)

Katie Hussong
Written by Katie Hussong
April 3, 2014

Life doesn't have to be about worrying about calories or carbs. When you choose to eat real, whole, mostly plant-based foods, knowing what food is "allowed" is easy, and comes with a lot of benefits!

Apples have been shown to help lower cholesterol, reduce intestinal disorders, balance blood sugar, and more. Coconut oil has anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties, as does raw honey - which is also great for seasonal allergies! Chia is a powerhouse of antioxidants, calcium, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Ginger is wonderful for nausea, GI upset and pain relief.

Who knew a cookie could pack such a nutritional punch? (Now that's something to be happy about!)

Get-Happy Ginger Cookies (Easy, Gluten-Free, and Plant-Based!)

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup sucanat or substitute coconut sugar
  • 1/4 cup raw honey or substitute maple syrup
  • 1 chia egg*
  • 1/4 cup blackstrap molasses
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh ginger, finely diced
  • 1 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. sea salt
  • 1 1/2 cup brown rice flour
  • 1 cup buckwheat flour
  • 1/2 cup arrowroot starch/flour

*1 chia egg (equivalent to 1 real egg) = 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds + 1/4 cup warm water. Mix together and set aside to gel for about ten minutes before use.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Cream together applesauce, coconut oil, sucanat, and raw honey. Mix in chia egg and molasses. Add fresh ginger, ground ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, and sea salt. Mix well.

Slowly mix in flours. (Note that it will remain quite moist.)

Spoon cookies onto parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Bake 14-15 minutes.

Katie Hussong
Katie Hussong
Katie Hussong is a Registered Nurse turned Holistic Health Coach and Culinary Nutrition Expert with a passion for integrative nutrition, yoga, and radical self-care. Through her...

