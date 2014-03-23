mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Grain-Free Cookies!

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Grain-Free Cookies!

Alexis Shields, N.D.
Contributing writer By Alexis Shields, N.D.
Contributing writer
Alexis Shields, ND, is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor and an expert in Functional Medicine. She earned her doctorate at the National University of Natural Medicine and currently does virtual health consulting with busy professionals and families worldwide.
March 23, 2014

When I moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, seven months ago, I did not anticipate that the typical Thai apartment would have no kitchen!

At first, this seemed like a problem. However, after you discover all the fresh, healthy meals readily available outside your doorstep for about $2, you start to gain perspective. It is often more expensive in Thailand to cook at home than it is to eat the local street food.

However, I still miss cooking. Especially making fun treats from time to time. Here is a creative way to make cookies with a very limited kitchen. When the sweet tooth strikes, you can quickly whip up this healthier alternative to processed sugary sweets.

No Kitchen Cookie

Makes 6 cookies

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/4 cup ground flax seed
  • 1/4 cup chopped raw almonds
  • 2-3 T almond butter
  • 1/2 banana (try pumpkin or sweet potato if you are avoiding fruit)
  • 1-2 teaspoons coconut oil
  • Dark chocolate (aim for 70% cocoa or higher)
  • pinch sea salt
  • pinch cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp (optional) vanilla stevia, raw honey, or real maple syrup to taste (optional)

Method

  1. Mash the banana with a fork and mix into the almond butter.
  2. Mix in shredded coconut, ground flax, and chopped raw almonds. Pour in a dash of coconut oil.
  3. Add in the chopped dark chocolate chunks. Cinnamon and sweetener are optional.
  4. Finally, add a pinch of sea salt to bring out the flavors. Mix together and roll into balls. Refrigerate or freeze until firm.

You do not need exact measurements, just base your satisfaction on consistency. Make sure to taste as you go along!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexis Shields, N.D.
Alexis Shields, N.D. Contributing writer
Alexis Shields, ND, is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor and an expert in Functional Medicine. She earned her doctorate at the National University of Natural Medicine and currently does...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Sahara Rose
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)
Recipes

It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly

Eliza Sullivan
It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly
Beauty

Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop

Jamie Schneider
Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

Eliza Sullivan
Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control
Sex

Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better
Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

Alexandra Engler
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Integrative Health

How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

Luke Storey
How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-13058/satisfy-your-sweet-tooth-with-these-grainfree-cookies.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!