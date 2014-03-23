Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Grain-Free Cookies!

When I moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, seven months ago, I did not anticipate that the typical Thai apartment would have no kitchen!

At first, this seemed like a problem. However, after you discover all the fresh, healthy meals readily available outside your doorstep for about $2, you start to gain perspective. It is often more expensive in Thailand to cook at home than it is to eat the local street food.

However, I still miss cooking. Especially making fun treats from time to time. Here is a creative way to make cookies with a very limited kitchen. When the sweet tooth strikes, you can quickly whip up this healthier alternative to processed sugary sweets.