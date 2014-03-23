Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Grain-Free Cookies!
When I moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, seven months ago, I did not anticipate that the typical Thai apartment would have no kitchen!
At first, this seemed like a problem. However, after you discover all the fresh, healthy meals readily available outside your doorstep for about $2, you start to gain perspective. It is often more expensive in Thailand to cook at home than it is to eat the local street food.
However, I still miss cooking. Especially making fun treats from time to time. Here is a creative way to make cookies with a very limited kitchen. When the sweet tooth strikes, you can quickly whip up this healthier alternative to processed sugary sweets.
No Kitchen Cookie
Makes 6 cookies
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup shredded coconut
- 1/4 cup ground flax seed
- 1/4 cup chopped raw almonds
- 2-3 T almond butter
- 1/2 banana (try pumpkin or sweet potato if you are avoiding fruit)
- 1-2 teaspoons coconut oil
- Dark chocolate (aim for 70% cocoa or higher)
- pinch sea salt
- pinch cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp (optional) vanilla stevia, raw honey, or real maple syrup to taste (optional)
Method
- Mash the banana with a fork and mix into the almond butter.
- Mix in shredded coconut, ground flax, and chopped raw almonds. Pour in a dash of coconut oil.
- Add in the chopped dark chocolate chunks. Cinnamon and sweetener are optional.
- Finally, add a pinch of sea salt to bring out the flavors. Mix together and roll into balls. Refrigerate or freeze until firm.
You do not need exact measurements, just base your satisfaction on consistency. Make sure to taste as you go along!
